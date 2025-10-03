State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,840 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Fortive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 62,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

