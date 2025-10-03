State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,025 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Trimble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,080. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,881 shares of company stock valued at $19,066,393 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.