State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,155 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Up 2.2%

Equitable stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

