State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 80 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $967.54 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $921.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,102.90. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.