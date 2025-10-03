State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 925 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.7%

Tapestry stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

