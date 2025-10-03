State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 90,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $363,070.89. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $25.24 on Friday. Olin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

