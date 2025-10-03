Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Holdings Boosted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Synopsys by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,857,000 after purchasing an additional 313,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 target price (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 3.6%

SNPS stock opened at $471.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

