TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $727.05 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.93.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

