Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Teradyne worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 29.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 17.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 56.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 36.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TER opened at $144.52 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $133.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $70,020.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 95,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,118,905.15. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $251,028 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

