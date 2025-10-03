The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in September

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

Shares of a2 Milk stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

