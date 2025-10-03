The AES Corporation $AES Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AES by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in AES by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

