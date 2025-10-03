Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $210.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

