TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.0%

TMDX stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $146.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

