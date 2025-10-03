Unified Investment Management Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Unified Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Unified Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,842,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,205,179. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

AMZN stock opened at $222.41 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

