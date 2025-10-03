United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $7,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $976.71 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $980.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $925.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $770.23.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

