V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 10,103 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.8% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.30.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

