V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $205.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $240.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.78.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $259.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

