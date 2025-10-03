V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,091,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 992,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,834,000 after purchasing an additional 111,428 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $49,476,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $41,731,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 758.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,291,000 after buying an additional 341,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

