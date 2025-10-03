V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nordson by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after buying an additional 621,734 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after buying an additional 182,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,125,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after buying an additional 142,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 19,089.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after buying an additional 141,070 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 1.6%

Nordson stock opened at $232.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.32. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.