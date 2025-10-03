V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%.The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

