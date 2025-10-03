V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires Shares of 259 Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,087.68. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.20. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 12-month low of $196.88 and a 12-month high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on FLUT. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.32.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

