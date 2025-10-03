V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

