V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 281 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 126.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $199,918,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $189,915,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $78,094,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

