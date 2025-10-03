V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,400,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 643,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,462,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,522,968. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.27, for a total transaction of $4,963,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,719,805.74. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,307,066 shares of company stock worth $827,792,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $394.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.