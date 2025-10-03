V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 468 Ferrari N.V. $RACE

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.7%

RACE stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $391.54 and a 52-week high of $519.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.25.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

