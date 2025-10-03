V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $918,259.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,935.40. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,093.96. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.