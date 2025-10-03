V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Acuity by 8.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Acuity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Acuity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acuity by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Acuity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $356.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.63 and a 200 day moving average of $287.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.81 and a 12 month high of $375.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.43%.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

