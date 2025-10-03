V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total transaction of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $556,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. This represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.58.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

