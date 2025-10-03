V Square Quantitative Management LLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $679.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $707.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $362.31 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $696.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

