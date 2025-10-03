V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $94,251,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 519,933 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,924.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 285,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 271,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of WTRG opened at $38.59 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

