V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 54.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.21.

CPAY stock opened at $287.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.75. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $269.02 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

