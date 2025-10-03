V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WESCO International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 355,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 6,769.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 258,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 193,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $213.99 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.21 and a 12 month high of $228.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,855.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,662.44. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total transaction of $966,040.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,761.32. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,131 shares of company stock valued at $30,384,421. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stephens cut shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

