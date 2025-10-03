V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 60,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 44.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,390,703.40. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 over the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $226.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.00. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.35 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

