V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. $SNAP

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 65.3% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Snap by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 645.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 213,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,015,624 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,180.32. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 60,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $437,126.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,143,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,550.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,510,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,869. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.21 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.