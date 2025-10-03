V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 705,648 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 358,170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6,116.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,318,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $185.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.57. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $190.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

