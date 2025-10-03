V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after buying an additional 481,023 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in MongoDB by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after buying an additional 367,717 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in MongoDB by 863.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after buying an additional 780,200 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.69.

MDB stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -332.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,163 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

