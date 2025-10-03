V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Service Corporation International $SCI

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after buying an additional 451,068 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 17,520 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,435,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,462,896.03. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $199,636.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,082 shares of company stock valued at $20,117,233. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Service Corporation International has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.