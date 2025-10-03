V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,656,973.08. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,906,462 shares of company stock valued at $509,427,417. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.