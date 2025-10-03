V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $37,000 in ING Group, N.V. $ING

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Price Performance

ING opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. ING Group, N.V. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%.The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

About ING Group

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.