V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stake in TransUnion $TRU

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 9.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.2% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $86,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,783.04. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,309 shares of company stock worth $836,649. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $73.82 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.