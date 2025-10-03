V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix $NTNX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.51. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

