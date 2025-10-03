V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 126 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Up 4.1%

MSTR opened at $352.33 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.74) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $18,836,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,227.24. The trade was a 83.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

