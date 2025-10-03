V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 25.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 97.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Transco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid Transco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

