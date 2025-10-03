V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 458,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,175,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

East West Bancorp stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

