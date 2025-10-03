V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,415,000 after acquiring an additional 554,840 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 116.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 430,981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 347,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 46,233.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 239,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $201.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.12. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

