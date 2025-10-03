V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.51 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.06.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 527,336 shares in the company, valued at $123,132,956. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,601,630 shares of company stock worth $362,990,571. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

