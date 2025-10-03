V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “under perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. The trade was a 76.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

