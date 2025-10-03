V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,618,000 after buying an additional 1,728,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,262 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,265,000 after purchasing an additional 806,023 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $54,384,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $52,580,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

