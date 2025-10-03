V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 31.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.53. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

