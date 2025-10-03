V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10,160.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 116,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 115,729 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. TD Cowen began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $68.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

